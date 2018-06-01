Whatmough salutes outgoing Pompey coach

Have your say

Outgoing coach Robbie Blake has been saluted for his impact at Pompey.

The 42-year-old has left the Blues’ first-team set-up after not having his contract renewed by boss Kenny Jackett.

Blake has swiftly found a new role, though.

He will remain on the south coast having joined Bognor in a similar capacity.

The former Premier League striker arrived at Fratton Park under Paul Cook in 2015.

He’s someone Jack Whatmough worked with at close quarters, especially during pre-season last summer.

The Gosport ace revealed Blake put on several stimulating training sessions at their Roko training base.

And he was also the link between the players and the staff when Cook was in charge.

Whatmough said: ‘He’s someone I’ve worked alongside for the past few years.

‘Blakey took me to one side and worked on passing and stuff like that this time last year in pre-season.

‘He’s a very good coach and puts on some good sessions, and I just hope it works out for him at Bognor.

‘Blakey was like the link between the staff and the players, especially under Paul Cook.

‘He was someone you could go and talk to.

‘There’s always one member of staff you can have a really good laugh with.

‘We’ve been fortunate Joe Gallen has done that as well – you can have a bit of a laugh with Joe and Blakey.’

Blake was a prolific goalscorer during his playing days.

He played at the highest level for Bolton, Birmingham, Bradford and Burnley.

For the Clarets the forward scored a stunning volley that earned his side a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Whatmough is someone who has massive respect for Blake and used to be enthralled by the tales he used to tell of his days playing in the top flight.

The Middlesborough-born coach replaces Darin Killpartrick at Nyewood Lane.

Whatmough has wished Blake all the best and feels he’s moving to a good club in the Rocks.

The centre-back added: ‘He is a massive character.

‘You could sit and talk to him for hours. The stories he can tell ,you could sit and talk to him for hours and I wish him all the best.

‘Bognor is a really good club with aspirations to go up the leagues, so that’ll be a good move for Blakey.’