Whatmough vows to save his Portsmouth career after suffering more injury pain

Jack Whatmough has vowed to save his Pompey career after suffering more injury heartbreak.

The Blues defender is to undergo surgery after being hit with another serious knee injury which has put paid to his season.

Whatmough is facing up to his latest lengthy stint on the sidelines after being forced off with the issue against Doncaster.

It is the third time the 22-year-old has suffered a major problem with the left knee in his Blues career.

It’s a devastating blow to the player and a big hit for his club, with Whatmough emerging as one of the stars of Pompey’s season.

The Gosport lad has already signalled his determination to fight on in his career, however, and make another full recovery.

Jackett believes he’s got the character to do just that, despite taking another huge blow to his health.

And the Pompey boss underlined the academy product will be given the full support of everyone associated with the club on another long road of rehabilitation.

Jackett said: ‘It’s not good news – he’s going to need an operation, perhaps in the next week.

‘It’s quite a serious one unfortunately and we wish him all the best

‘In terms of the club, we will be supporting him again through what looks like will be a long-term injury.

‘There’s a lot of respect and admiration for his determination. He’s going to need it again in the months going forward.

‘He’s a young man for the injuries he’s had.

‘It’s such a shame because he’s played so many games this season and got into a good routine.

‘As usual with the big injuries they are quite innocuous situations.

‘He maybe just slipped slightly and a major injury happens.

‘There’s frustration after the quality of season and the number of games he’s had.

‘He’s done really well and looked fit.

‘He’s obviously been better and will want it sorted out so he can get his rehab done.

‘It’s definitely his mind set to get back, though, and he’s got the determination to do that.

‘As a club and a manager we will support him - definitely.’

Whatmough has made 30 appearances this season, as he established himself as Jackett’s preferred defensive partner for Matt Clarke.

The Pompey boss praised his contribution but explained consideration is now needed about the right type of surgery to enable him make a full recovery.

Jackett added: ‘Jack’s had an excellent first half of the season.

‘It does look like he will need an operation now - a microfracture most probably.

‘There’s a tear. It will be a repair or microfracture - they are the two choices

‘Either way, both are serious.

‘He’s been there before, though.

‘Obviously we’re all with him.’