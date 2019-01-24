Wheeler’s departing message to Portsmouth following QPR return

David Wheeler heaped praise on Pompey after his departure but admitted: I need to get back playing regularly.

The winger has returned to QPR midway through a season-long loan spell at Fratton Park.

David Wheeler celebrates his match-winner against QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

Wheeler scored three goals in 18 appearances – including the match-winner against Peterborough on Tuesday, which earned the Blues a spot in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals.

The former Exeter man was a bit-part player during Pompey’s League One promotion push, however.

He was unable to dislodge first-choice wingers Jamal Lowe or Ronan Curtis from Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up and made just one league start.

Wheeler told how a lack of regular minutes led to him leaving the Blues.

But he admits he is sad to depart PO4.

Wheeler wrote on Twitter: ‘I'd like to thank all @officialpompey. A unique club with extraordinary support.

‘A great group of players, and so many good people working behind the scenes, so hoping for a successful season.

‘Sad to go, but need to get back playing regularly. Glad to have finished on a high #PUP.’

Wheeler followed Andre Green out of the Fratton Park exit door after he was recalled by Aston Villa last week.