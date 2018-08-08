Wheeler targets inspiring Pompey goals

David Wheeler is gunning to ignite Pompey’s attacking capabilities.

The Blues yesterday recruited the forward on a season-long loan from QPR to bolster their goalscoring potential.

Pompey new-boy David Wheeler Picture: Portsmouth FC

A versatile performer, the 27-year-old insists he can operate on the right wing – or any position across an attacking midfield three.

It raises the possibility of Wheeler in the number 10 role – or even a central striker – in the 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 systems used by Kenny Jackett last season.

Regardless, he delivered 21 goals for League Two Exeter in 2016-17.

And Wheeler’s bidding to provide a similar cutting edge at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘There was a spell at Exeter when I scored eight goals in seven games and it’s great to feel that flow.

‘Rediscovering that hot streak would be fantastic, a feeling when you’re not even thinking about scoring – just doing it.

‘Playing regularly and knowing your role inside out within the team can help me try to achieve that again.

‘I’m an attacking player. Generally, I will be a right forward or a right midfielder, but I’ve played all across the front line, even the number nine, or on the left coming in.

‘I am quite good in the air, too, while if asked to be a number 10 that’s not a problem because I would still run in behind.

‘The manager says my role is going to be one of the front three probably. Whichever it is that’s fine.

‘If you are playing in a team that understands their jobs and have a structure, I think you can understand any role. As long as I am on the pitch I am generally happy.

‘For me, it’s just about playing. I want to enjoy my football and enjoy being part of the competitive team again.’

Wheeler trained with his new team-mates yesterday morning.

He is now in the frame to make his Pompey debut at Blackpool on Saturday.

Having been out of favour at QPR following an ankle injury during the second half of last season, he now has an opportunity to shine.

And the Fratton Park switch was sealed in 24 hours.

Wheeler added: ‘The move happened really quickly.

‘At QPR we had the discussion a week or so ago that a loan move might be a possibility and apparently a few clubs were interested.

‘I only heard about Pompey on Monday morning. It was a pretty quick turnaround.

‘I had the discussion with the QPR manager after training and just agreed it was a good thing to do – Then joined Pompey yesterday.’