When is the Checkatrade Trophy draw and who could Portsmouth play in the quarter-finals

Have your say

Pompey fans will be waiting to find out who their side will play in the next round of Checkatrade Trophy.

Kenny Jackett’s men reached the quarter-finals of the much-maligned competition with a 2-0 win over Southend last night.

Pompey's Dan Smith after the match against Southend last night. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep Media

First-half goals from Louis Dennis and Gareth Evans helped Pompey secure a place in the last eight.

When is the Checkatrade Trophy draw?

The draw for the quarter-final will be made on Sky Sports' EFL Matters show at 7pm on Thursday.

The quarter-final ties will be played on the week commencing January 21.

Who could Pompey play?

In previous rounds the competition has been regionalised, meaning that Pompey could only play against other southern teams.

From the quarter-final stage though, they could be drawn against any of the other seven teams left in the competition.

Pompey could play one of the following teams: Manchester City U21s, Peterborough or Chelsea U21s, Sunderland, Bristol Rovers, Oxford United, Bury or Port Vale.

How much will Pompey earn if they win their quarter-final?

Pompey will be in line for £50,000 in prize money if they win their quarter-final – on top of the money they have already earned from this year’s competition.

How have Pompey performed in the Checkatrade Trophy so far?

The Blues started this year’s competition with a convincing 4-0 win at home to Gillingham, with goals from Matt Clarke, Ben Close, Brett Pitman and David Wheeler.

In their second match in the group stage they beat Crawley Town 1-0 thanks to a Dion Donohue goal.

In November they beat Tottenham Hotspur under-21s 3-2 to win their group before knocking out Arsenal under-21s in the second round with a 2-1 win.