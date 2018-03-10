Where could Pompey sit in the table after their clash against Gills?

Have your say

Pompey welcome Gillingham to Fratton Park today knowing nothing less than three points will be good enough if they’re to clinch a play-off spot.

And a victory over Steve Lovell’s troops could move the Blues up to eighth if results fall in their favour.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s side currently occupy 11th spot in League One on 49 points.

But a maiden home win of 2018 could see them go within a point of the top six.

Seventh-placed Charlton (51 points) host eighth-placed Peterborough (50) and at least one of the teams are going to drop points.

The ideal result for Pompey would be for the clash at the Valley to end as a draw.

It would mean, providing the Blues win, that they would leapfrog the Posh and go level on points with Karl Robinson’s side.

It’s not mathematically impossible for Jackett’s outfit to also move above the Addicks – but it’s highly unlikely.

The two teams would be level on points but Pompey would have to defeat the Gills by 10 clear goals to go seventh.

If Charlton deliver a success then the Blues could move two points ahead of Peterborough.

However, if Steve Evans’ men win at Charlton then the Blues would move above the Addicks.

Meanwhile, Bradford (50) sit ninth and will be expecting nothing less than three points when they welcome struggling MK Dons to Valley Parade.

And 10th-placed Bristol Rovers (49) will also be favourites to claim a victory over relegation-battling Northampton on their own patch.

Pompey can only drop one place to 12th if they are defeated by Gillingham – and it would be the Priestfield outfit jumping ahead of them.

The Gills occupy 12th on 46 points but if they win by three clear goals at Fratton Park then they’ll move above the Blues.