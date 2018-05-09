Where to watch highlights of Pompey next season

The EFL has a new home for highlights of Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy for next season.

Find out everything you need to know about the change below:

Where can I watch highlights of Pompey?

In addition to the club's YouTube channel, fans will now be able to watch highlights of Kenny Jackett's men on Quest after the EFL confirmed a four-year-deal with the channel, who will show highlights of all EFL competitions after three years on Channel 5.

Where can I find Quest?

Freeview – 37

Sky – 144

Virgin – 172

Freesat – 167

What time will I be able to watch Pompey highlights?

The time remains the same. Fans will still be able to tune in at 9pm on Saturday night with 90 minutes of extensive match highlights.

In addition, Quest will also broadcast 10 hour-long highlights shows of all the action from every round of midweek fixtures.

What about Pompey's involvement in the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy?

Quest will provide eight hour-long highlights shows from the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy as part of the deal.

Why the change?

Channel 5, who took over from the BBC in 2015, were not able to attract the viewers they wanted, with only 500,000 tuning into their show at 9pm on a Saturday night.

They opted against renewing their deal.

Who are Quest?

The channel largely provides lifestyle and entertainment programming such as Salvage Hunters, Outback Truckers and History in the Making.

Launched in 2009, they are owned by Discovery and is a free-to-air channel powered by Eurosport.

Available in 27 million homes across Freeview, Freesat, Sky, Virgin Media and BT TV, Quest has a monthly reach of 12.4 million and is Discovery’s largest channel in the UK.

Do they offer other sport?

The EFL highlights will join snooker’s Home Nations series, cycling’s Giro d’Italia, British and World Superbike Championships and football’s pre-season tournament, the Emirates Cup.

Who is will host the show?

Colin Murray will continue to front the show and will be joined by a range of pundits who will provide expert analysis to support every goal from every EFL fixture.

What are the EFL saying?

Shaun Harvey, EFL Chief Executive, said: 'As an experienced broadcaster, clubs and their fans will be able to access high quality coverage on a channel that is committed to making the EFL highlights programme one of its flagship shows, led by the talented and respected host in Colin Murray, who has become a strong advocate for the work the League is undertaking both on and off the pitch.

'Quest is the largest channel in the Discovery portfolio with over 12 million people tuning in each month and alongside the rights based programming, they will utilise their existing and emerging digital platforms to enhance the experience for fans to help tell the EFL story as the new season starts to unfold.”

And Quest?

Simon Downing, head of Quest & Eurosport UK, said: 'We are proud to be partnering with the EFL to bring match highlights to millions of fans across the UK. It’s our shared ambition to make coverage of these competitions accessible to as many people as possible, across all consumer platforms.

'We aim to deliver a high-quality free-to-air highlights show that is accessible, catering for all football fans and leveraging the reach of digital platforms to engage more people with the EFL, its clubs and competitions.”

Anything else?

Quest will produce ‘The Reaction’ – a new weekly interactive Facebook series also presented by Colin Murray which is a first for the EFL.

The series will focus on supporter engagement from clubs around the country. Pompey fans will be afforded the opportunity to have their voice heard with their opinions sought following the conclusion of the day’s matches.