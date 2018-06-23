Who are Pompey's pre-season opponents FC Utrecht?

Have your say

Pompey will host FC Utrecht for the regular Fratton Park friendly this summer.

Kenny Jackett's side will host the Dutch outfit on Saturday, July 28 (1pm kick-off) for their final pre-season clash of the summer.

But who are FC Utrecht?

Here's all you need to know about the club...

When were they founded?

The club was established in July 1970. It came after teams VV DOS, USV Elinkwijk and Velox merged.

The former won the Dutch title in 1958.

Their nickname is Utreg.

How many trophies have they won in their history?

In total, Utrecht have landed four pieces of silverware.

They've clinched the KNVB Cup - Holland's equivalent of the FA Cup - three times.

They first won the trophy in 1985, before claiming back-to-back triumphs in 2003 and 2004.

After retaining the KBVB Cup, they also clinched the Dutch Super Cup, defeating Ajax 4-2.

Who is their manager?

Jean-Paul de Jong is Utrecht's boss.

The 47-year-old spent the majority of his playing career at the club, making 370 appearances and scoring 11 times.

After retiring, he became a coach at Utrecht's academy, before he was appointed boss at FC Eindhoven in the second tier in 2013.

After two seasons in charge, he returned to Utrecht to become assistant manager before he took the hot seat last year.

Where did they finish last season?

De-Jong led his side to a fifth-place finish in the Eredivisie in his maiden season.

They yielded 54 points from 34 matches and went into the play-offs for a Europa League berth.

However, Utrecht missed out on European football.

After winning their semi-final against Heerenveen via away-goals, they met Vitesse Arnhem in the final.

However, Utrecht suffered a 5-3 loss over two legs in the final against the side Portsmouth-born Mason Mount represented on loan.

Who are Utrecht's star players?

The club's captain is Willem Janssen.

The defender has made more than 450 appearances in the Eredivisie and is a former Netherlands under-21 international.

Zakaria Labyad finished as top scorer last term with 17 goals, which earned him a switch to Ajax this summer.

Belgian Cyriel Dessers registered 12 times last season, while defensive midfielder Rico Strieder graduated through Bayern Munich's academy.

Who are Utrecht's famous past players?

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt spent five seasons at the Stadion Galgenwaard, scoring 51 goals.

Former Netherlands, Sunderland, South Korea and Fenerbache manager Dick Advocaat also ended his career at the club.

Former Rangers marksman Michael Mols also spent a year at Utrecht.

Napoli forward Dries Mertens, who is currently at the World Cup with Belgium, also had a two-year spell at Utreg between 2009-2011.