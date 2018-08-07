Who could be appointed Blackpool boss ahead of their clash with Pompey?

Pompey travel to Blackpool on Saturday on the back of Gary Bowyer resigning as boss.

The 47-year-old stepped down at Bloomfield Road last night after talks with owner Owen Oyston.

Gary Bowyer has resigned as Blackpool boss. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

In the meantime, assistant manager Terry Phillips is holding the reins as the Tangerines start the recruitment process for a new boss.

Although an appointment before Kenny Jackett's troops visit Blackpool may be unlikely, it's still within the realm of possibility.

And Ian Holloway has emerged the early favourite with the bookmakers' to return to the Bloomfield Road hot seat.

He's currently a 5/1 shot with Bet Victor, while Phillips is 6/1 to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Also included in the betting is former Pompey boss Michael Appleton – who departed Fratton Park for Blackpool in 2012. He is priced at 25/1.

Here are all of the odds, courtesy of Bet Victor...

Ian Holloway - 5/1

Terry McPhillips - 6/1

Simon Grayson - 10/1

Mick McCarthy - 12/1

Keith Curle - 12/1

Darren Ferguson - 12/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 14/1

David Hopkin - 14/1

Dave Jones - 14/1

Robbie Neilson - 16/1

Stuart McCall - 16/1

Owen Coyle - 16/1

Billy Davies - 20/1

Dougie Freedman - 20/1

Russell Slade - 20/1

Harry Kewell - 20/1

Paul Ince - 20/1

Richie Wellens - 20/1

Keith Southern - 20/1

Robbie Stockdale - 25/1

Gary Caldwell - 25/1

Lee Clark - 25/1

Paul Scholes - 25/1

Kevin Nolan - 25/1

Michael Appleton - 25/1

Jon Whitney - 25/1

Gordon Strachan - 25/1

Gary Megson - 25/1

Mark Warburton - 25/1

Brian McDermott - 25/1

Craig Bellamy - 25/1

Craig Shakespeare - 25/1

David Unsworth - 25/1

Dean Saunders - 25/1

Steve Cotterill - 25/1

Danny Cowley - 25/1

Gary Johnson - 25/1

David Hockaday - 25/1