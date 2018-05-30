Who have Pompey’s League One rivals signed in the past week?

Have your say

Pompey have made two signings so far during the summer transfer window.

Ronan Curtis and Louis Dennis both penned deals at Fratton Park last week as Kenny Jackett plots the Blues’ way into the Championship.

There’s no doubt the Pompey boss will bring a few more fresh faces to Fratton Park, with Bristol Rovers left-back, Lee Brown, linked with a switch to the south coast.

Yet the Blues’ rivals have also been bolstering their squads as they too look to break out of League One.

Doncaster Rovers have secured the signing of non-league hotshot Max Watters.

The forward has penned a two-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium after netting eight goals from 27 for Ashford Town in the Isthmian League south division last season.

Ed Upson has moved to Bristol Rovers on a free transfer from MK Dons.

The midfielder, capped at England under-19 level, featured 44 times for the relegated Dons last term.

Walsall have strenghtened their attacking options by signing Tranmere striker Andy Cook on a two-year contract.

The former Barrow marksman registered 28 goals to fire Rovers to promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

Saddlers boss Dean Keates made Cook, 27, his primary target after watching the hitman in the non-league game when in charge of Wrexham.

Also departing Prenton Park is left-back Eddie Clarke, who has moved to Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town. The 19-year-old came off the bench in Tranmere’s 2-1 play-off final win over Boreham Wood.

Peterborough have snapped up Colin Daniel on a two-year contract. He will move to the Posh from Blackpool when his current deal at Bloomfield Road expires on June 30.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders have penned a two-year deal for Maidenhead United winger Harry Pritchard.

Bradford have signed Manchester United defender Joe Riley on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old made two first-team appearances for the Red Devils, one in the FA Cup and the other in the Europa League.

The Bantams have also agreed to sign free-agent Josh Wright, who was released by Southend United at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, defeated play-off finalists Shrewsbury Town look set to lose manager Paul Hurst.

The 43-year-old, who led the Shrews to a third-place finish in League One but fell to a loss to Rotheram at Wembley, has been given permission to speak to Ipswich Town to take over as their boss.