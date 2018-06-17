Who have Pompey’s rivals recruited in the past week?

Have your say

Lee Brown became Pompey’s fifth signing of the summer a week ago.

The left-back penned a two-year deal at Fratton Park as Kenny Jackett’s side starts to take shape ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Yet the Blues aren’t the only team who have been busy in the market.

Plymouth have carried on their signing spree.

Striker Callum Dyson has been snapped up after being released by Everton, while Derek Adams has also struck deals with Freddie Ladapo from Southend and Shrewsbury’s Joe Riley.

The Pilgrims have also captured keeper Harry Burgoyne from Wolves on a season-long loan.

However, departing Home Park is former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley, who has moved to League One rivals Luton on a three-year contract.

Shrewsbury boss John Askey has been reunited with Kieran Kennedy from Macclesfield.

The Shrews manager also used his knowledge of the non-league game to sign Fejiri Okenabirhie from Dagenham & Redbridge.

Blackpool have brought in four new faces to Bloomfield Road. John O’Sullivan from Carlisle and former Bolton midfielder Chris Taylor have moved to the Tangerines on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Gary Bowyer has swooped for Rangers striker Joe Dodoo on a season-long loan. Jordan Thompson has also left Ibrox for Blackpool.

The Blues’ Louis Dennis will be coming up against his former Bromley team-mate Josh Rees next term as the midfielder has signed for Gillingham.

Bradford made youngster Thomas Isherwood their first piece of business.

Elsewhere, Mitch Pinnock became AFC Wimbledon’s maiden summer signing from National League side Dover.

Jordan Williams has made his switch to Rochdale from Liverpool permanent. He spent last season on loan at Spotland.

Another player returning to the club they spent time on loan at last term is Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The striker rejoins Coventry from Rotherham on a two-year deal.

After being released by Scunthorpe, Tom Hopper has moved to Southend and the in-demand Jason Naismith opted for Peterborough.