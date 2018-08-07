Who is new Portsmouth signing David Wheeler?

Have your say

Pompey have announced the loan signing of QPR winger David Wheeler.

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a season-long loan at Fratton Park as Kenny Jackett makes his seventh signing of the summer.

Pompey new-boy David Wheeler

But just who is David Wheeler? Well, let us help you out…

Go on then, who is he?

Wheeler is a right-sided forward who arrived at QPR from League Two Exeter last summer.

He signed a three-year deal at Loftus Road after being snapped up by then Rs boss Ian Holloway.

The transfer fee was undisclosed, but it is believed the Londoners paid £500,000 for his services.

At the time of his signing, Holloway said: ‘We're delighted to bring David in. He had a great season last year, and if you look at him, he has progressed every year.

‘That's what we want him to continue now he's at QPR.

‘He has got a fantastic work ethic, he gives us an attacking threat, and he has got versatility as well, which is so important in the modern game.’

If QPR think so highly of him, why are they letting him go?

Well, it hasn’t exactly gone to plan at QPR.

Wheeler picked up an ankle injury in January which required an operation and subsequently ruled him out for the second half of the season.

Up until that point, he had made nine appearances and scored once as he made the adjustment to Championship football.

He made an immediate impact with Rs fans by scoring within two minutes of his debut against Middlesbrough.

But it appears the transition from League Two to the Championship was a big one for him, with the player yet to complete 90 minutes with QPR.

Meanwhile, only five of his appearances last season came from the start.

Wheeler did feature for QPR – now managed by Steve McClaren – in pre-season.

He also scored three goals for the Rs against Swindon and Staines (2) respectively, but remained down the pecking order.

Wheeler was left out of QPR’s match-day squad for their opening-day defeat at the hands of Preston on Saturday.

He must have good pedigree if QPR spent big money on him last summer?

Definitely, with 21 goals in 46 games for the Grecians during the 2016-17 season, it was little wonder that Championship clubs were sniffing around.

One of those goals came against Pompey at Fratton Park – proving the winner in a 1-0 victory.

He also scored in Exeter’s 2-1 win against the Blues – also at Fratton Park – during the 2015-16 season.

In total, Wheeler played 171 times for the Grecians, finding the target on 39 occasions, after arriving from Staines Town in 2013.

What else is there to know about him?

Wheeler came through the non-league ranks, after playing for Lewes and Staines.

He is also an England U-18 Schoolboys international.