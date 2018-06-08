Who is Pompey new-boy Tom Naylor?

Pompey today agreed a deal to bring Burton Albion midfielder Tom Naylor to Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Blues and will arrive at Fratton Park upon the expiry of his Burton contract on July 1.

Tom Naylor

But who is Kenny Jackett's fourth signing of the summer?

Well, let us help you out, as we give you the lowdown on the player.

1. Tom Naylor is a 26-year-old midfielder who can also operate at right-back or in the centre of defence.

2. The former Derby County man was offered a new deal by the Brewers, but decided against extending his stay at the Pirelli Stadium

3. Naylor had been linked with a number of clubs this summer, with the Blues seeing off the likes of Sunderland for his services.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with a move for the player as they bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

4. The midfielder made 37 appearances in all competitions for Burton last season - starting the season at right-back - as they were relegated from the Championship. He scored four goals last term.

5. In total, Naylor made 134 appearances for the Brewers, after arriving initially on loan from the Rams in January 2015.

6. He helped Burton side clinch the League Two title in 2015, before helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2016.

7. Naylor, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, began his career at Mansfield - where he made 23 appearances - before being snapped up by Derby in 2012.

8. However, he struggled to make an impact at the County Ground and subsequently spent time out on loan at Bradford, Grimsby, Newport and Cambridge before moving to Burton.

9. Despite the Brewers' relegation at the end of last season, Naylor came runner-up in Burton Albion’s Supporters’ Player of the Season Award.

10. Writing in the Burton Mail following weekend reports Naylor was interesting Sunderland, Albion reporter Richard Cusack said:

'Naylor emerged as one of the standout performers of the Brewers' doomed season in which they were relegated from the Championship on the final day.

And that is why Nigel Clough and Ben Robinson must ensure Naylor sees his future in East Staffordshire and reject the advances of the Black Cats.'

He added following a switch to centre-back near the end of the season: 'He excelled alongside Kyle McFadzean, keeping captain and summer signing Jake Buxton out of the side.

'Naylor's prowess on the ball, ability to read attacks and play the ball out from the back dovetailed so well with McFadzean's combative play.'

