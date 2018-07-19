Who is Pompey target Middlesbrough and England starlet Marcus Tavernier? 

Pompey have been linked with a loan move for Middlesbrough FC starlet Marcus Tavernier.

The left winger is currently away in Finland with England squad as the Three Lions look to defend their U19 European Champions crown.

Tavernier started in Newcastle United's academy before making the switch to the Riverside

Tavernier has been identified as a possible loan signing by Pompey boss Kenny Jackett as the potential arrival of Sean Longstaff stalled – with Rafa Benitez wanting to keep the Newcastle United youngster in the north-east for the next two weeks.

But who is Marcus Tavernier?

The 19-year-old, who plays on the left-wing, was born in Leeds in March 1999.

He made three appearances for Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup including against Bournemouth. Picture: PA

He intially started out in Newcastle United’s academy but moved over to the Riverside in 2013, joining Middlesbrough’s U-14 side.

His brother James Tavernier also started out in the Magpies set-up before heading north of the border and establishing himself as a right-back with Rangers.

Tavernier became a regular in Middlesbrough Premier League 2 youth sides and played two games during the 2015–16 UEFA Youth League.

He made his first team debut for the Boro in the second round of the Carabao cup in August 2017, grabbing an assist as Middlesbrough beat Scunthorpe 2-0.

Leeds United's Gianni Alioski takes on Boro's Marcus Tavernier. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe/ PA Wire

Tavernier made two further appearances in the League Cup that season - as Middlesbrough beat Aston Villa, claiming yet another assist, and lost to Premier League side Bournemouth.

He made his Championship debut on October 28, 2017 against Reading – starting on the left wing for Middlesbrough over former England international Stewart Downing.

Tavernier kept his place in the side for the Boro’s game 3-1 win against Hull three days later on October 31.

Tavernier spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at MK Dons. Picture: PA

He then scored a memorable winner against local rivals Sunderland on November 5 - cutting in to the box from the left wing to finish a nice team move – to wrap up a whirlwind week for the youngster.

After signing a new contract with the Championship side in December last year, he was sent out on loan to League One side MK Dons for the back half of the 2017/2018 season.

Making eight appearances in all – including one in the FA Cup – as the Dons were relegated to League Two.

Tavernier made his international debut in October 2017 – starting for England U19s in a 2-2 draw against Slovakia U19s.

He also started on the left wing as the Young Lions beat Turkey 3-2 as they began their defence of their European Championship crown in Finland on Tuesday.