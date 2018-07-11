Who is Pompey target Mo Eisa?

Pompey have identified Mo Eisa as a potential replacement for in-demand striker Conor Chaplin.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett has the Cheltenham front man high on his radar as he bids to put together a Blues squad capable of mounting a League One promotion challenge this season.

Mo Eisa, left, in action against Coventry

But who is the player tipped to be the focus of Pompey’s attention when, as expected, Chaplin departs Fratton Park for new surroundings?

If you don’t know already, let us help you with our quick-fire quide…

Name: Mo Eisa

Born: Khartoum, Sudan (July 12, 1994)

Age: 23

What’s his story?

Eisa is very much a product of non-league football.

The striker’s first club was Conference Premier side Dartford, whom he represented on four occasions, scoring twice between 2012-14.

He lined up for Southern Counties East side Corinthian between 2014-16, where his quality in front of goal shone through, netting 51 goals in 62 appearances.

A move to Isthmian League division one south side Greenwich Borough was his reward. And once again he excelled, netting 20 goals in 45 outings during the 2016-17 season.

When did he move to Cheltenham then?

His goalscoring exploits at Greenwich and Corinthian had been closely monitored by Robins boss Gary Johnson, who made a move for the front man last July.

He signed an initial one-year deal at Whaddon Road and scored four goals in his first three games for Cheltenham.

That instant return would have been something of a surprise for Robins fans, who were told by Johnson on the player’s arrival that he would need time to settle into the Football League.

Speaking to the club’s website, Johnson said: ‘We've known about Mo for a couple of seasons and kept our eye on him due to his goalscoring prowess at that level.

‘He has matured over the past year or so and we invited him in for a trial.

‘To me he looks like a player with great potential. He probably isn't one to go straight into the first team unless he has an outstanding pre-season but he will be close to it and Mo will learn his trade knowing that his Football League debut might not be too far off.’

What was his goalscoring record in League Two last season?

Well, it makes for impressive reading.

In total, Eisa netted 25 times for the Robins from 50 appearances.

That made him the club's record scorer in a Football League campaign, passing Julian Alsop's 20-goal landmark set in 2001-02.

Unsurprisingly, Eisa was awarded with a new contract.

Yet it arrived last August, with Cheltenham offering him a contract extension until the summer of 2020 after his early season heroics.

A smart move by the Robins, given the interest in the player.

He won’t come cheap then?

Very unlikely if the valuation placed on him by former Cheltenham chairman Paul Baker earlier this year is anything to go by.

Before stepping down from his role at the club at the end of last season, he put a £1.5m price tag on Eisa.

Is there competition from other clubs for his services?

As expected, Eisa has attracted a lot of interest.

Those clubs linked with him include Peterborough, Brentford, Cardiff, Luton, Sunderland, Bristol City, Reading, QPR and Preston.

Last week Peterborough had an offer turned down for the striker.

Speaking to GloucesterLive this week, Johnson said: We speak to Mo and his agent all the time so they know exactly what is coming in.

‘He has been training very well and there is still a lot of interest, but nobody has reached near what we feel his valuation is.

‘It's going up all the time, even in pre-season he is looking very much the part.

‘The good thing is the club don't want to lose him and we don't need to move Mo.

‘He is happy and he will have a big career in the game, but we have to wait for the right club and the right bid and then they have a player they deserve, because he'll be worth treble or quadruple that in a year's time.’