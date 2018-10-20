Who will join former Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2018? 

Have your say

Former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp is set to appear on I’m a Celebrity – but who could be joining him in the Australian jungle?

Redknapp, who managed the Blues for two spells between 2002 and 2008, will appear on the ITV show when the new series starts next month.

Redknapp managed Pompey for two spells between 2002 and 2008.

The Mirror has revealed that he will be joined The Chase star Anne Hegerty and Coronation Street actress Sair Khan.

READ MORE: Harry Redknapp set to appear on I’m a Celebrity

Hegerty has been one of the Chasers on the ITV show since 2010, and is also a star on the Australian version of the show.

She also presents Britain’s Brightest Family on ITV.

Could DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles join Harry on I'm a Celebrity?

Interestingly, Redknapp and Hegerty have met before when the former Pompey manager was a contestant on The Chase in 2016.

But surprisingly Redknapp was knocked out on a football question.

READ MORE: Redknapp on Pompey signings, Wembley and FA Cup glory

He was asked: ‘The tune of The Stars and Stripes Forever is used for which football chant?’ and he chose Glory Glory Man United. The answer was Here We Go.

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge is also rumoured to be a jungle contestant

Khan, 30, joined Coronation Street in 2014 as a member of the soap’s first Muslim family.

She caused a stir on the show when her character Alya was left the Underworld factory in her half-brother Aidan’s will, rather than factory boss Carla Connor.

While only three celebrities have been confirmed, there are plenty of rumours about who might join them in the jungle.

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has been tipped as one of the most expensive signings for the show to date.

Former British tennis number one Tim Henman has also been one of the favourites with the bookies.

Also in the frame are Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, Love Island star Alexandra Crane, Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell and The Saturday’s Frankie Bridge.