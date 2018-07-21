Why Jackett likes how Pompey squad’s shaping up

Kenny Jackett believes the competition for places in his squad is shaping up.

Jackett completed his latest piece of transfer business this week as he brought in Anton Walkes from Spurs.

That took his summer additions to six with Craig MacGillivray, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Louis Dennis and Ronan Curtis also signing.

Jackett now has 21 players at his disposal, with Alex Bass on loan at Torquay with the option of being recalled.

Pompey are still looking for a striker and attacking midfielder but Jackett feels he's now getting the depth and balance he wants.

He said: ‘We need competition. When we’re looking and everyone’s fit and available it can look good.

‘But it doesn’t quite always work that way because you only need to lose a few.

‘It’s key, though, we have some competition and cover. You can then change things for the cup competitions and not put too much stress on people.

‘Hopefully that then means we can make them last effectively through the course of the season.’

Jackett may be happy with his squad depth but he feels he’s still searching for the right blend of age among his players.

The Pompey boss may have added experience with the likes of Lee Brown and Tom Naylor but he realises the squad still leans to the youthful side.

Jackett said: ‘I think the promotion equation is generally quite old. We may have to do it a slightly different route because if you’re good enough you’re old enough.

‘We are just looking for that crossover where we want that hunger and enthusiasm but still have enough knowledge around the place.’