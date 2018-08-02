Why Pompey forward did not feature against FC Utrecht

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has revealed why Louis Dennis did not feature against FC Utrecht.

The forward and Adam May were the only two Pompey players not given any game-time in the 1-1 draw against the Dutch outfit on Saturday.

However, while May was handed 90 minutes at Bognor the Tuesday previously – scoring a hat-trick in the 5-1 victory – Dennis was not included in Mark Kelly’s squad for the Nyewood Lane encounter.

The former Bromley ace has only played a total of 25 minutes in Pompey’s past four friendlies.

That was a run-out in the 1-1 draw in a behind-closed-doors match at Brighton.

Nevertheless, Jackett insisted Dennis is not carrying an injury.

The ex-Dagenham & Redbridge player was not granted a maiden Fratton Park appearance because the boss did not want to upset the balance of his side.

Jackett said: ‘He’s not carrying anything, he is okay.

‘It was just unfortunate that I couldn’t fit him in to the team.

‘It was tough for him and Adam May on Saturday because they didn’t get on.

‘However, I didn’t want to throw away the performance.

‘From 70 minutes onward when I made the substitutions, I put a balanced side out.

‘There wasn’t quite the room for them.’

Dennis moved to Fratton Park on a free transfer in May after impressing for National League outfit Bromley.

The 25-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists from 53 matches, helping the Ravens reach the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

During the Blues’ pre-season campaign, Dennis has made substitute appearances at Cork City, the Hawks and Brighton.

He was not involved against Stevenage, Swindon, Bognor or Utrecht, though.

Dennis’ only summer start came in Pompey XI’s clash at Gosport Borough.

He struck a double and also assisted Oscar Johnston in Kelly’s side’s 3-0 success.

Although Dennis hasn’t featured much ahead of Saturday’s League One curtain-raiser against Luton Town, Jackett has been pleased with his progress since his arrival.

‘His last game was against Brighton but he has had a good pre-season and I have been pleased with him,’ added the Blues manager.

‘It wasn’t a reflection of what anybody has done.

‘I wanted to give as many as possible (a run-out) but apart from playing him full-back or something then I didn’t have the option to put him on.’