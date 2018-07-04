Wigley: My links with Forest can help Pompey recruitment

Jake Wigley believes his Nottingham Forest links can open recruitment doors for Pompey.

The Blues’ new first-team coach is primed to use his extensive knowledge of young talent across the game to help Kenny Jackett.

Jake Wigley

Wigley last week arrived from the City Ground following four years with the Championship club, serving with their under-18s, under-23s and also as first-team assistant coach.

The 30-year-old is highly regraded among youth circles and helped oversee a number of talents emerge through Forest’s system and into the first-team set-up.

Ben Brereton, Joe Worrall and Matty Cash each played more than 25 times for Forest’s last term.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ryan Yates, who spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Scunthorpe, has already been linked with Pompey.

Ryan Yates spent the second half of last season on loan at Scunthorpe

And Wigley is keen to monitor his former club for potential Blues signings.

He said: ‘You would hope I can use my Forest links to help Pompey.

‘Obviously, I worked there for a fair few years and would like to think I know who is a good player at Forest.

‘If any young boys there became available, I might go to the manager and ask if he fancies him – then we would put some phone calls in. So having that relationship with Forest might help.

‘I don’t know their ins and outs this year, but I do know Forest have made a fair few signings, so it’s about whether some of the young boys aren’t getting much game time and come up for loan.

‘If I am honest, I would hope the young boys stay in there and get into Forest’s team, but if they don’t it’s something to ask questions about. You never know, really.

‘Although, you’d probably have to wait a few weeks into the season to see if some of these lads are not getting games.’

Wigley, whose dad Steve played three seasons at Pompey, is not merely restricted to information on talent at Forest.

And he insists he will utilise his knowledge across under-23 football to help.

He added: ‘Working with different ages at Forest has also given me an insight into under-23s football in general.

‘I know quite a lot of the pool of players in under-23s, so it can help people come here on loan. I have an opinion and can tell the manager.

‘Hopefully I’ll be able to help in that way as well.’

Have you read?

Who is new Pompey coach Jake Wigley?

Wigley sets sights on Pompey promotion