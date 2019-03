Pompey have just nine game left to play as the race for League One promotion intensifies.

The Blues' 3-2 win at Walsall on Tuesday evening has kept them within a shout of earning a top two place as they chase Luton Town, Barnsley and Sunderland. Can Pompey earn automatic promotion? Well, to help break down each club's run-in, we take the quartet's remaining fixtures - breaking them down into each match day. Click and scroll through the pages to see how they compare:

Doncaster v Barnsley (Friday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Sunderland v Walsall (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v Gillingham (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)'Portsmouth v Scunthorpe (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)

Walsall v Barnsley (kick-off: 3pm)'Shrewsbury v Portsmouth (kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v Doncaster Rovers (kick-off: 3pm)'*Sunderland not in action due to international call ups.

Barnsley v Coventry City (kick-off: 3pm)'Bristol City v Luton Town ( kick-off: 3pm) 'Portsmouth v Sunderland (Checkatrade Trophy)

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland (re-arranged after the original fixture in December was rained off)

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth (kick-off: 3pm)'Rochdale v Sunderland (kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v Blackpool (kick-off: 3pm)'Burton Albion v Barnsley (kick-off: 3pm)

Sunderland v Burton Albion (kick-off: 7:45pm)

Charlton Athletic v Luton Town (kick-off: 3pm)'Sunderland v Coventry City (kick-off: 3pm)'Portsmouth v Rochdale (kick-off: 3pm)'Barnsley v Fleetwood (kick-off: 3pm)

Burton Albion v Portsmouth (kick-off: 3pm)'Barnsley v Shrewsbury Town (kick-off: 3pm)'Accrington Stanley v Luton Town (kick-off: 3pm)'Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers (kick-off: 3pm)

Portsmouth v Coventry (kick-off: 3pm)'Peterborough United v Sunderland (kick-off: 3pm)'Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley (kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v AFC Wimbledon (kick-off: 3pm)