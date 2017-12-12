Win a signed Pompey ball

Have your say

Are you still searching for the perfect Pompey present to give a loved one this Christmas?

Then let The News help you out with one of our festive giveaways.

We’ve got a ball signed by this season’s Blues squad – and we’re desperate to spread some Christmas cheer in the build-up to the big day.

And to decide who will be the lucky recipient, we have resurrected an old favourite among football fans – the spot the ball competition.

Above is a picture from this season’s FA Cup first-round game against Luton, shot by our photographer Joe Pepler.

Pompey defender Christian Burgess is putting pressure on the Hatters goal from a corner – but where is the ball?

If you think you know the answer and you fancy winning the great prize in time for Christmas, just give us those crucial co-ordinates.

There are two ways of entering online.

Email your answer to sport@thenews.co.uk, or leave your guess under the relevant post on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

The deadline is midnight on Tuesday, December 19, and the winner will be announced the following day.

Good luck!