Winger on Jackett’s radar as he outlines Pompey recruitment plans

RONAN CURTIS is in Kenny Jackett’s sights as he targets a speedy summer recruitment process.

The Pompey boss is aiming to quickly go about strengthening his squad for what appears certain to be another attempt to get out of League One next term.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

And young Irish talent Curtis has emerged as an early contender to arrive, with the Republic of Ireland under-21 international on Jackett’s radar.

The 23-year-old plays for League of Ireland side Derry City, and has attracted interest from Swedish side Ostersunds.

Jackett revealed Curtis is a player he knows all about – and operates in one of a number markets the Pompey boss is keeping tabs on.

The Pompey manager said: ‘I wouldn’t say I don’t know who he (Curtis) is.

‘He’s played for Ireland under-21s. That’s a good team, a good team to play for.

‘Connor Ronan is in that group, or as an under-19, quite naturally a sub for that group.

‘That’s what (Republic of Ireland under-21 coach) Noel King tells me. He’s got another two years in that group.

‘But from our point of view there’s a number of players we’ve made enquiries for and will try to bring in if we can.

‘I don’t think anything will quite happen until May, but May’s only just around the corner.

‘There’s not a right or wrong way to go.

‘The Scottish market, the Irish market, League Two and the National League. You need to look right the way along.

‘Is there a foreign market for us at the right time?

‘It’s quite wide ranging and we have built up quite a good scouting network now.

‘We have a good recruitment team now.’

Pompey are pencilled in to return for pre-season training on June 27.

Jackett’s ideal scenario is for the majority of his recruitment to be done by then – and supplemented by loans later in the summer window.

He added: ‘If we can do some business early we’d like to do that. No doubt about that.

‘There’s quite a few options and names, but we’re not done and dusted or close to anybody.

‘It’s best to talk about players when you sign them.

‘In my experience, if you mention this name or that name and it doesn’t quite happen, it can look quite unprofessional.

‘It’s also talking about other team’s players, and I don’t particularly like other managers talking about mine.

‘It’s is true to say we’re trying to be pro-active and trying to do some deals that are there – before the classic last few weeks of the window.

‘It would be nice to get the majority of the squad together by July 1 and have them train together. That would be our aim.

‘It would be better and good for us.

‘Then if there were one or two loans before the end, at least it would be quite clear what you need by then.

‘The loans should supplement any weaknesses you have towards the end.’