Winger's shock Pompey exit

Kyle Bennett has tonight left Pompey by mutual consent.

The winger had two-and-a-half years remaining on the contract he signed last summer - but had fallen out of favour at Fratton Park.

It represents a surprise Fratton Park departure on transfer deadline day, especially considering the length left on his deal.

The 27-year-old had also been the subject of loan interest during the January window.

However, his first-team opportunities had faded and recently had been an unused substitute in six of the last seven matches, including the Checkatrade Trophy match against Chelsea under-21s.

Bennett made 117 appearances and scored 13 goals after arriving under Paul Cook in the summer of 2015 and was an integral part in the League Two title-winning side.