Jamal Lowe could become Pompey’s latest centurion tonight.

The winger is on track to don the star & crescent for the 100th time in the Blues’ FA Cup fourth-round replay at QPR.

Jamal Lowe could make his 100th Pompey appearance tonight. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe was unearthed from non-league by former boss Paul Cook, signing from National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough in October 2016.

His Fratton Park move was rubber-stamped when the January transfer window opened and he went on to play a pivotal role in Pompey landing the League Two title.

Lowe came off the bench at Notts County to fire a double in the 3-1 win, which ensured the Blues were promoted from the Football League’s basement tier.

He was also on target in the 6-1 rout of Cheltenham on the final day of the season which secured Cook’s men the League Two crown in dramatic fashion.

The former Barnet wideman has continued his hurtling progress since Kenny Jackett took over as manager.

This campaign the 24-year-old has been key during the Blues’ push for the Championship, scoring 11 goals and creating seven in 35 appearances.

Lowe was suspended for the 1-1 draw against QPR at Fratton Park last month but is back for the replay at Loftus Road.

Overall, he has netted 23 times in 99 outings for Pompey.