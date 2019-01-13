Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter after defeat to Blackpool. Here’s a selection of those views.

Bound to be hiccups in 46-game season for Pompey. No panic. But club must ensure Ben Thompson spark/creativity is replaced effectively.

@IanDarke

Matt Clarke was probably the only #Pompey player to cause Blackpool’s defence any threat today. That sums up the performance for me. We will bounce back. I didn’t think the small number of ‘Boos’ were needed at FT though. Reality check! #wegoagain #averagearmy

@djliamh

Cannon looked good & will get better, Morris signed, KJ wants to add a defender & forward to an already strong squad, we’ll def still be challenging the rest of season now. We are giving it a good go & we can do nothing re Thompson but hope he comes back. Keep the faith #Pompey

@LukeEllisPUP

Every single fan has and is entitled to an opinion. 4 defeats from 27 games says Jackett gets it right the majority of the time. Neither Luton or Sunderland took advantage. Let's learn from today and move on quickly. We're still well on track! #Pompey

@Parky1985

No creativity or cohesion for us against a Blackpool side that really didn’t offer much. 84 minutes without a shot on goal, we need Hawkins back. @andycannon96 encouraging though, we’re still top of the league! We go again. #Pompey #Pup

@BasicallyPuyol

When Pompey have a glorious chance to gain some points over their promotion rivals who are playing each other, but manage to put in the worst performance of the season

@YMAS_Reece

People are entitled to their opinion but sometimes you're just straight up wrong, we are 4pts clear at the top of the league! It was just a bad day at the office, no need to panic!

@PompeysBlues

Unfortunately for Pitman we're not set up for him, he's not robust or tall enough to play target man which is the primary role Kenny has for Hawkins (who will hopefully be back next week according to last Friday's interview). As one man up top, it's too easy to stop Pitman.

@Somerset_Pompey

I would like to see Cannon start in holding. We will see. I know a lot of people wanted Green to start. Kenny did that and it didn't work out. To many attack players. I think green Could replace Lowe who is suspended for QPR

@WalkesThisWay

First half of season #Pompey pretty much untouchable but now 2nd time around opposition perhaps wising up? 3 defeats in 6 in the league is worrying in comparison. It can work in our favor too though in 2nd half. Big game next week.

@wayneharrispfc