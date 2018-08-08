Yesteryear’s Pompey headlines still raise smile

Have your say

Take a crack at guessing the missing names from these headlines and sub-decks from significant events of recent years at Fratton Park, with some making for amusing reading today.

1. It's tough behind gung-ho Pompey

X is dreaming of keeping a clean sheet

A) Kostas Chalkias

B) Alan Knight

C) Yoshi Kawaguchi

D) Sasa Ilic

2. Act now and kick him out

Fans and pundits want season-long ban for X

A) Hamilton Thorp

B) Ben Thatcher

C) Francis Benali

D) Wayne Bridge

3. From villain to hero X wins back the hearts of the fans

Pompey's Great Escape completes another amazing chapter

A) Alan McLoughlin

B) Alan Balll

C) Matt Robinson

D) Harry Redknapp

4. Blues Blasted

X launches attack on 'lunatic' board as McLoughlin is made the Pompey 'scapegoat'

A) Darren Anderton

B) Kit Symons

C) Paul Walsh

D) Iain McInnes

5. Premier hope for X

Redknapp hands defender surprise lifeline

A) Arjan De Zeeuw

B) Linvoy Primus

C) Eddie Howe

D) Boris Zivkovic

6. I won't leave

X adamant he wants to remain at Fratton Park after writing his name in Blues history

A) Guy Whittingham

B) Harry Redknapp

C) Paul Cook

D) Yakubu

7. X: We will not be stupid

New owners adamant Pompey won't be run recklessly in drive for progress

A) Sulaiman Al Fahim

B) Ali Al Faraj

C) Sacha Gaydamak

D) Michael Eisner

8. Dust may have settled on Home Park pain but loss remains hard to take

Thank goodness for X as he helps ease heartache with honest assessment and bit of comedy to lighten blow

A) Michael Doyle

B) Paul Cook

C) Iain McInnes

D) Derek Adams

9. You were fantastic

X leads plaudits for Pompey fans

A) Paul Merson

B) Thierry Henry

C) Jamie Carragher

D) Matt Le Tissier

10. X: I want to stay at Pompey

Sunderland match-winner quashes talk of a move away from Fratton

A) Peter Crouch

B) Jermain Defoe

C) David Nugent

D) Barry Harris

11. Pompey snap X and X

Adams brings in duo after FA Cup exit - as Blues eye Saviola

A) Mullins and Pele

B) Basinas and Pennant

C) Gekas and Mvuemba

D) Toure and Dzeko

12. We'll make X a star

Pompey boss Hart vow to help ace make up for lost ground at Fratton

A) Theofanis Gekas

B) Tal Ben Haim

C) Angelos Basinas

D) Arnold Mvuemba

13. I'll be honest with you

New man says he is ready to tackle CVA and appoint manager to lead Blues revival

A) David Lampitt

B) Trevor Birch

C) Peter Storrie

D) Andrew Andronikou

14. Adams paves way for X

Pompey boss open to controversial move

A) James Beattie

B) Craig Bellamy

C) Joey Barton

D) Luis Suarez

ANSWERS: 1:C. 2:B. 3:D. 4:C. 5:C.

6:C. 7:D. 8:C. 9:B. 10:B. 11:A. 12:B. 13:A. 14:C.