YouTube sensation to film Pompey party

Successful YouTube channel Fournilwrittenalloverit will back Pompey’s Community Day on Saturday, December 16.

Pompey in the Community (PitC) are teaming up with Tom Chappell, a Year 9 student from Poole, who is taking the internet by storm with his vlogs.

He already has more than 2,900 subscribers on the popular video-sharing website and can also be followed on Twitter @officialfournil, Facebook and Instagram.

Chappell documents all his trips with his dad, Andrew, to watch Pompey home and away, interviewing the fans, players and significant club officials he meets on the way.

He interviewed chief executive Mark Catlin and finance director Tony Brown ahead of Pompey’s game with Plymouth Argyle on November 25.

And this vlog alone has been viewed more than 4,500 times.

Tom has now agreed to video the Community Day event ahead of the Bury game on Saturday, December 16.

He will be taking in all the stalls and activities on offer, including Santa’s Grotto.

So make sure you come down to Fratton Park early as all the activities and stands will be open from 1pm.

Bring lots of loose change to play the games and add to the bucket collection.

Even if you’ve got old £1 coins, these can still be exchanged by the charity, so bring them along to help with the fundraising initiative.

PitC will also be holding a raffle and silent auction in the lounges.

As well as staff from PitC, the event will be supported by National Citizen Service (NCS) volunteers who will be putting into practice their social action project.

There will be waffles on sticks, candy floss, gingerbread Christmas shapes, guess the number of snowballs (balloons) in the PFC mini, lolly game to win Pompey prizes, pocket money merchandise stand and much more.

So come early and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere before the game, to see if you can win some Pompey prizes and look out for Tom and Andrew.

You might end up in the final cut of the video he will post shortly after the game.