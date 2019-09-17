Portchester suffer third cup exit of season

AFC Portchester suffered more cup misery as they were dumped out of the Hampshire Senior Cup in a 4-1 defeat at AFC Totton.

It was a third cup disappointment of the season with Mick Catlin's side already knocked out of the FA Cup and Wessex League Cup.

Though AFC Totton play at a level above the Royals they were reduced to ten men five minutes before half-time.

The teams were level at the break 1-1, but it was the Southern League side who scored twice in the space of three minutes at the hour mark to seize the initiative.

Another mistake towards the end sealed the Royals fate.

Earlier Bradey Norton had conjured up a 15th minute equaliser three minutes after the visitors had fallen behind.

Fareham Town endured a miserable night as they crashed 5-1 at Hartley Wintney.

There was no way back for the Reds who trailed 3-0 at the break.

Though they pulled a goal back, knocking in the rebound following a penalty save, that was as good as it got.

Baffins Milton Rovers also exited the competition with a 2-0 home defeat against Lymington Town.

The home side fell behind in the first half and a second goal three minutes from time confirmed their defeat.

Horndean suffered a 4-1 loss at Wessex Division One outfit Andover New Street.

Petersfield Town enjoyed FA Vase success with a 1-0 second qualifying round replay win against Sherborne Town at Love Lane.

Harry Bedford was the Rams hero with his 44th minute strike.