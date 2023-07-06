Portsmouth 1 FC Europa 0: Bishop opens scoring from spot
And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.
Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time).
LIVE Pompey 1 FC Europa 0
Tempers understandably boiling up in the Pompey dugout after a horrible high challenge on Saydee. Europa may need to be careful here - there’s a few hundred Pompey fans here and about two security staff!
Five minutes of the second half played, a smart stop from Oluwayemi and a keep-fit class at the side of the pitch the sum total so far....
Second half underway
Pompey second half team
Pompey second half: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnoga, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Jewitt-White, Devlin; Vinceny, Saydee, Hume.
Scully off with an impat injury towards the end of the half with Hume on. Pompey fans enteretained by a fan doing a lap of the running track!
HT Pompey 1 FC Europa 0
Pompey playing out but their execution perhaps understandably rusty. Bishop just broke and tried to play Jewitt-White in but he was fored too wide and the chance disappears.
Temperature somewhere around 30 Deg Celsius pitchside as play restarts
Play stopped for a drinks break
Lowery just fouled 20 yards out and Scully strikes the free-kick at the keeper