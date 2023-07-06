News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth 1 FC Europa 0: Bishop opens scoring from spot

Pompey open their pre-season campaign here in southern Spain this evening as they take on FC Europa.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:43 BST
Pompey face FC Europa this evening in southern SpainPompey face FC Europa this evening in southern Spain
Pompey face FC Europa this evening in southern Spain

And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.

Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time).

LIVE Pompey 1 FC Europa 0

18:45 BST

55

Tempers understandably boiling up in the Pompey dugout after a horrible high challenge on Saydee. Europa may need to be careful here - there’s a few hundred Pompey fans here and about two security staff!

18:41 BST

50

Five minutes of the second half played, a smart stop from Oluwayemi and a keep-fit class at the side of the pitch the sum total so far....

18:35 BST

Second half underway

18:34 BST

Pompey second half team

Pompey second half: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnoga, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Jewitt-White, Devlin; Vinceny, Saydee, Hume.

18:21 BST

Scully off with an impat injury towards the end of the half with Hume on. Pompey fans enteretained by a fan doing a lap of the running track!

18:18 BST

HT Pompey 1 FC Europa 0

18:05 BST

35

Pompey playing out but their execution perhaps understandably rusty. Bishop just broke and tried to play Jewitt-White in but he was fored too wide and the chance disappears.

18:00 BST

30

Temperature somewhere around 30 Deg Celsius pitchside as play restarts

17:57 BST

27

Play stopped for a drinks break

17:53 BST

23

Lowery just fouled 20 yards out and Scully strikes the free-kick at the keeper

