Pompey will have to interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) candidate when searching for a new first-team manager in the future.

That’s after the ‘Rooney Rule’ regulation, which extends to all first-team vacancies, was introduced at the EFL's annual general meeting in Portugal today.

Blues chief executive Mark Catlin was among Football League club officials in the Algarve who voted on the rule.

It follows an 18-month trial period, which saw clubs make a voluntary commitment to the rule.

An EFL statement read: ‘The EFL has today made a further commitment to improving equality in first-team football by introducing a recruitment code into regulation in order to help address the under-representation of BAME managers.’

There are currently just three BAME first-team managers in the EFL, including former Pompey skipper Sol Campbell, who is in charge of League Two Macclesfield.