Now, the 23-year-old former Hawks and Moneyfields man is heading for a second shot operating at National League level having proved the hero in firing current club Dorking Wanderers to the top table of non-league football just 23 years after they were formed.

The Waterlooville-based former Pompey Academy product's 32nd goal in 37 National League South outings across the campaign was the one which secured Wanderers' dramatic 3-2 extra-time NLS play-off final victory over Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Having assisted both of his side's opening two goals on a huge day for Dorking, it seemed almost fitting Rutherford would be the man to end a stellar season in front of goal with his name in lights once again.

In doing so, his extra-time effort ensured club chairman and manager Marc White has taken the Surrey-based side from Sunday League start-ups to within one promotion of reaching the Football League - all since being formed in 1999.

While Rutherford has given himself a chance of playing in the National League again, having been part of Lee Bradbury's Hawks squad who operated in the fifth tier for a sole season in 2018-19.

And he has previously shown he is more than capable of cutting it at that level - with 15 league goals, he was easily Hawks’ top scorer in their debut National League campaign.

‘You’ve got little old Dorking, who started 23 years ago, who are now going to come up against Oldham (next season) who are one of the oldest clubs around,’ he stated.

Alfie Rutherford celebrates his goal which fired Dorking Wanderers to National League South promotion via the play-offs. Picture: Steve O'Sullivan Photography

‘You can’t write things like that, if anyone deserves it then it’s him (Marc White) and the fans. I don’t doubt our ability in the National League. I know a few of the teams there (in the National League) and I think we’re stronger than some already.

‘The gaffer (White) has had 12 promotions in 23 years; he’s always found his feet in the first year, then figured out the league in the second year.

‘If we did it in one year and got to the Football League then that would be amazing. I think next year will be finding our feet in the National League. But there’s no doubting in my mind he (Marc) will make it to the Football League, that is for sure.

‘I’ve not seen many people with the drive he’s got, I think mainly that’s because he’s the manager and the chairman, he’s got both parties interested.’

Alfie Rutherford, front left, and Dorking Wanderers manager and chairman Marc White, front right, are mobbed by club supporters after promotion is achieved. Picture: Steve O'Sullivan Photography

Just like the ambitious club he turns out for, Rutherford - who netted five NL South hat-tricks in 2021/22, including one against former club Hawks in an 8-0 Boxing Day rout - says he has aspirations of reaching the Football League at some point in the future.

His 32-goal league haul this season - a tally bettered only by Mitrovic's 43-goal return from 44 games in Fulham's Championship title-winning campaign - might be enough to prompt an EFL to chance their arm on the former Miltoncross Academy pupil.

But Rutherford insisted his sole focus remains on Dorking and possibly achieving his Football League goal with them. He added: ‘I don’t really hear of anything (potential Football League interest), once I’ve got my eyes on a club - once I’m with a club my heart is completely on that club. To be honest, you hear things all the time but most of it is just complete nonsense.

‘I’m happy where I am but I’ll always have aspirations of playing in the Football League, just like every kid.

Alfie Rutherford was part of the Hawks squad who played at National League level for a sole season in 2018-19 Picture: Dave Haines

‘It would have to be right for both parties (EFL move), Marc (White) has shown me a lot of loyalty and put a lot of faith in me.

‘I am a complete man of my word and I’ll always stick to what I say. A lot of it is just hearsay (rumours), but I’ll always have aspirations, just like every kid.’

Rutherford was released from hometown club Pompey's academy set up in the summer of 2014 having been diagnosed with a heart condition - aortic stenosis - occuring due to a narrow valve which decreases blood flow from the heart.

He conceded he is unaware whether that condition could prohibit EFL clubs from taking a serious look at him. But Rutherford reckons Christian Eriksen's remarkable return to playing Premier League football at the back end of this campaign - just months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 - could be a ‘good thing’ for his hopes moving forward.

‘Obviously that’s what Pompey didn’t believe in to start with (his condition). But if you have a look at Eriksen he’s playing with a heart-starter machine, obviously if he collapses on the pitch he’s got a machine which restarts him again,’ said Rutherford.