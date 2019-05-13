EFL League One

Portsmouth, Barnsley and Luton Town players feature in FIFA 19 EFL Team of the Season

THREE League One players have been named in FIFA 19's EFL Team of the Season.

Click and scroll through the pages to discover the players who made the popular video game's TOTY - as revealed by FUTHead.

1. Adam Davies (Barnsley) 83

84 PAC '65 SHO '84 PAS '75 DRI '82 DEF '84 PHY

2. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) 84

70 PAC '45 SHO '65 PAS '70 DRI '84 DEF '93 PHY

3. Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) 84

60 PAC '50 SHO '71 PAS '75 DRI '84 DEF '84 PHY

4. Jason Shackell (Lincoln City)

