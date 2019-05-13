Portsmouth, Barnsley and Luton Town players feature in FIFA 19 EFL Team of the Season
THREE League One players have been named in FIFA 19's EFL Team of the Season.
1. Adam Davies (Barnsley) 83
83 DIV '80 HAN '74 KIC '85 REF '54 SPE '80 POS
2. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) 84
84 PAC '65 SHO '84 PAS '75 DRI '82 DEF '84 PHY
3. Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) 84
70 PAC '45 SHO '65 PAS '70 DRI '84 DEF '93 PHY
4. Jason Shackell (Lincoln City)
60 PAC '50 SHO '71 PAS '75 DRI '84 DEF '84 PHY
