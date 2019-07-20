Have your say

Kenny Jackett explained Pompey’s valuation of Jamal Lowe hasn’t been met as they stand firm on their £3m price tag.

That’s the figure the Blues are firmly holding out for as the winger is pursued by Championship side Wigan.

Lowe appeared for 90 minutes at Stevenage today, and set up the only goal of the game for Ronan Curtis in the 1-0 win.

The Blues boss was clear, however, there has been no change in the 24-year-old’s situation and no agreement is in place.

Jackett said: He played the full 90 minutes.

‘I understand there’s a need for information from our supporters - there is from us inside the club as well.

‘But the situation hasn’t changed and there isn’t any agreement in place with any other club.

‘Similarly, though, we don’t know what will happen next week.’