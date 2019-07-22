Kenny Jackett has called for a quick conclusion to the Jamal Lowe saga.

The Pompey boss believes the future of the club's prized asset needs to be quickly resolved amid Wigan’s continuing interest.

Lowe was brought back into the fold at Stevenage on Saturday, as his side picked up a 1-0 warm-up win.

The 24-year-old missed the previous first-team friendly against Hawks and was granted leave of absence from training, before returning last Thursday.

Jackett admitted the events of the past couple of weeks have weighed heavily on Lowe.

With Pompey holding out on their £3m valuation, he wants to see the scenario sorted rapidly one way or the other.

Jackett said: ‘Definitely (events have weighed heavy on him). That, I would say, was the case towards the end of the week when we were away in Ireland, too.

‘He’s had a few days off, though, and hopefully that’s cleared his head.

‘Hopefully he understands the situation.

‘He does need it settled at some stage - don't we all. It’s one of those situations and we want it settled as well.

‘We want to make the right decision for the club but we want to support the player as well.’

Jackett recognised that both Lowe and Pompey are looking out for their best interests, when it comes to how the narrative over Wigan's pursuit is played out.

But he feels that although the Blues need to do just that, they can do so while also showing consideration for a player who’s given good service over his two-and-a-half year stay at Fratton Park.

Jackett added: ‘Of course (the club’s interests are paramount) but we want to look out for the player, too. Jamal’s been a good player for us.

‘He’s a smashing lad and he's someone I've got a lot of time for. We want to support him as much as we can.

‘We have and in Ireland it was particularly extensive.

‘As a manager you need to be able to give people that time to help him make the right decision and and also handle it correctly.

‘He’s training and he has to train and he has to work.

‘He has to try and earn a place in the team and help us to be as strong as possible.’