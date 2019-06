Have your say

Pompey are toasting the capture of long-term target Ellis Harrison.

The forward has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park after arriving from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee – believed to be around £450,000.

Ellis Harrison has signed a three-year deal at Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Blues boss Kenny Jackett has had Harrison on his radar for a significant period of time.

He was keen to bring the 25-year-old to Pompey last summer when he was at Bristol Rovers before he moved to Ipswich.

But after just one season at Portman Road, Harrison has departed for the Blues.