Portsmouth confident they've got their man after Sunderland make late move for Rangers midfielder

Portsmouth are confident they’ve won the race for Ross McCrorie.

The Blues were this afternoon putting the finishing touches to the Rangers man's season-long loan arrival at Fratton Park.

Pompey look to have fended off late interest from League One rivals Sunderland to secure the 21-year-old's signature.

McCrorie has been in the city today and at the club, ahead of official confirmation of a move which has been well received by the Fratton faithful.

It's been a different story north of the border, however, with Rangers fans angry at the prospect of losing a highly-regarded home-grown talent.