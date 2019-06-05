Pompey fans will be hoping the EFL Conference will accelerate their side's summer recruitment, as it gets underway.

The annual summer event begins in Portugal today, as representatives of the 72 league clubs travel to the Algarve.

With so many of the game's power brokers gathering in one place, it will present the chance to hammer out deals across the two days.

Chief executive Mark Catlin, chief operating officer Tony Brown and commercial director Anna Mitchell make up the club's working party.

The search for a degree of stability will be a key focus for the league.

That's after chief executive Shaun Harvey's departure, with Debbie Jevans appointed as interim chair last September after Ian Lenegan's exit.

The wait continues to find out who will be Harvey's successor, while two League One board representatives will be required.

That's after Scunthorpe chief executive Jim Rodwell and Walsall CEO Stefan Gamble saw their sides relegated.

How league football is streamed on iFollow and money is distributed among members are among the topics expected to be on the agenda.

Catlin said: ‘There's a little bit of turmoil at the moment.

‘There's an interim chairperson in situ.

‘Shaun has left and the search is going on for a CEO.

‘There's the League One reps in regards of Scunthorpe and Walsall - Jim Rodwell and Stefan Gamble.

‘Because of their relegation there's two slots to go on the EFL board.

‘It's a good opportunity to get out and meet with representatives of other clubs over the two days of the conference.’