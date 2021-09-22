Portsmouth Football Club held a minute’s silence for Sophie during their game against Plymouth Argyle last night.

Thousands of fans came together in a 60-second round of applause in honour of brave Sophie, who died on Saturday, and players joined in.

Sophie had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma that forms in children’s soft tissue.

The applause took place at Fratton Park in the 10th minute of the game to mark every year of the little girl's life.

Here are the pictures from the memorable applause.

Make sure to look at all the pictures in the gallery to see how respects were paid to Sophie.

