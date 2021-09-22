Fans paid their respects to Sophie Fairall last night during the 10th minute of the Portsmouth match against Plymouth Argyle.

Portsmouth FC and fans pay their respects to Sophie Fairall - Here are the pictures of the tribute

FANS and players came together to applaud Sophie Fairall, who sadly passed away after a year-long struggle with cancer.

By Charlotte Hawes
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:36 pm

Portsmouth Football Club held a minute’s silence for Sophie during their game against Plymouth Argyle last night.

Thousands of fans came together in a 60-second round of applause in honour of brave Sophie, who died on Saturday, and players joined in.

Sophie had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma that forms in children’s soft tissue.

Undefined: readMore

The applause took place at Fratton Park in the 10th minute of the game to mark every year of the little girl's life.

Here are the pictures from the memorable applause.

Make sure to look at all the pictures in the gallery to see how respects were paid to Sophie.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Pompey fans showing their respects

Fans clapping in honour of Sophie Fairall during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park on September 21, 2021.

Photo: Robin Jones

Photo Sales

2. Fans applauding the life of Sophie Fairall

Pompey fans clapping in honour of Sophie Fairall during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park on September 21, 2021.

Photo: Robin Jones

Photo Sales

3. Centre-forward John Marquis paying his respects

John Marquis of Portsmouth FC clapping in honour of Sophie Fairall during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park on September 21, 2021.

Photo: Robin Jones

Photo Sales

4. The stands filled with applause for Sophie

Pompey fans clapping in honour of Sophie Fairall during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park on September 21, 2021.

Photo: Robin Jones

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4