10 best pictures and moments as Portsmouth win away at Cambridge United - gallery

Pompey fans enjoyed their away day yesterday as three points were picked up

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Pompey have started to hit form at the right time in League One and are eyeing a late push for the play-offs. They beat Cambridge United 1-0 away this weekend with striker Colby Bishop scoring the winner in the second-half.

John Mousinho’s appointment earlier this winter was met with a mixed reaction but the former Oxford United coach is proving people wrong at the moment. His side are unbeaten in their last five games now and have won their last three on the spin. Here is a look at the best Pompey images and moments from the narrow win over Cambridge...

1. The fans

The 1,466 travelling fans enjoyed their day out in Cambridge. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

2. Morrell and Bishop pleased to get the win

Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop all smiles at the final whistle. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

3. Bishop finds the net

Colby Bishop’s 65th-minute winner was his 18th goal of the season in all competitions. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

4. Bishop runs in front of the away fans after scoring

The summer recruit from Accrington Stanley has been a hit with Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

