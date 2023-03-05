10 best pictures and moments as Portsmouth win away at Cambridge United - gallery

Pompey have started to hit form at the right time in League One and are eyeing a late push for the play-offs. They beat Cambridge United 1-0 away this weekend with striker Colby Bishop scoring the winner in the second-half.

John Mousinho’s appointment earlier this winter was met with a mixed reaction but the former Oxford United coach is proving people wrong at the moment. His side are unbeaten in their last five games now and have won their last three on the spin. Here is a look at the best Pompey images and moments from the narrow win over Cambridge...