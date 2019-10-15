Some might say a new manager might be the answer. However, at this moment in time we’re going down the route of fresh faces player-wise and looking at what free transfers are currently available to Kenny Jackett if he did feel his troops could be added to. Here’s who’s available if the manager did want to bolster his numbers...

1. Gary O'Neil 36-year-old former Pompey midfielder is currently training with MK Dons after leaving Bolton at the end of last season.

2. Matt Jarvis One-time England international is looking for a new club after release from Norwich. Winger made nine appearances for Walsall last season following long-term injury.

3. Victor Anichebe Ex-Sunderland and Everton striker is without a club after spell in China with Beijing Enterprises. Has been training with Doncaster and been linked with Kilmarnock.

4. Joe Ledley Experienced midfielder with 77 caps for Wales. Aged 32, Ledley has played for Cardiff, Celtic, Crystal Palace and Derby.

