10 free transfers Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett could turn to to boost Blues
Pompey need some inspiration to help turn around a disappointing start to the season.
Some might say a new manager might be the answer. However, at this moment in time we’re going down the route of fresh faces player-wise and looking at what free transfers are currently available to Kenny Jackett if he did feel his troops could be added to. Here’s who’s available if the manager did want to bolster his numbers...
1. Gary O'Neil
36-year-old former Pompey midfielder is currently training with MK Dons after leaving Bolton at the end of last season.