Portsmouth goal scorer Benjani Mwaruwari (c) and Gary O'Neil (l)

10 free transfers Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett could turn to to boost Blues

Pompey need some inspiration to help turn around a disappointing start to the season.

Some might say a new manager might be the answer. However, at this moment in time we’re going down the route of fresh faces player-wise and looking at what free transfers are currently available to Kenny Jackett if he did feel his troops could be added to. Here’s who’s available if the manager did want to bolster his numbers...

36-year-old former Pompey midfielder is currently training with MK Dons after leaving Bolton at the end of last season.

1. Gary O'Neil

36-year-old former Pompey midfielder is currently training with MK Dons after leaving Bolton at the end of last season.
EMPICS Sport
PA (Press Association)
Buy a Photo
One-time England international is looking for a new club after release from Norwich. Winger made nine appearances for Walsall last season following long-term injury.

2. Matt Jarvis

One-time England international is looking for a new club after release from Norwich. Winger made nine appearances for Walsall last season following long-term injury.
PA
PA (Press Association)
Buy a Photo
Ex-Sunderland and Everton striker is without a club after spell in China with Beijing Enterprises. Has been training with Doncaster and been linked with Kilmarnock.

3. Victor Anichebe

Ex-Sunderland and Everton striker is without a club after spell in China with Beijing Enterprises. Has been training with Doncaster and been linked with Kilmarnock.
PA
PA (Press Association)
Buy a Photo
Experienced midfielder with 77 caps for Wales. Aged 32, Ledley has played for Cardiff, Celtic, Crystal Palace and Derby.

4. Joe Ledley

Experienced midfielder with 77 caps for Wales. Aged 32, Ledley has played for Cardiff, Celtic, Crystal Palace and Derby.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3