Former dressing-room buddies at Oxford United, free-agents Gavin Whyte and Sam Smith have been tipped to join the ex-U’s defender at Fratton Park as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Danny Cowley.

Meanwhile, Mousinho has spoken favourably of the duo, too, adding fuel to the fire that both could arrive ahead of next season.

It’s common for managers/head coaches to turn to players they trust and know when it comes to recruitment.

From left: Matty Taylor, Daniel Agyei, Jordan Thorniley and Kyle Joseph

So who else in the Blues boss’ black book of contacts could he potentially weigh up in order to get Pompey back among the promotion mix?

They would need to fit into the club’s vision for the future under sporting director Rich Hughes. However, he has already said that all options will be considered, irrespective of age, if they are deemed enough and represent value for money.

Here’s a few ex-Mousinho colleagues who could fit the bill.

The striker played with Mousinho for three-and-a-half seasons at Oxford, scoring 45 goals and causing League One defences - including Pompey - plenty of headaches. He might be 33 now, but Taylor could be a useful back-up to Colby Bishop next season. Pompey are in the market for additional fire-power next term, but anyone they bring in will be behind this season's top scorer in the pecking order. Taylor could be the solution, with his experience also proving a vital commodity.

The 21-year-old Swansea forward spent this season at the Kassam Stadium after being linked with a loan move to Pompey last summer. He scored nine goals for a struggling Oxford side that came 19th and finished the campaign as their joint-top scorer. Joseph remains highly thought of and is contracted to the Swans until 2025. Could be a loan option later in the window.

The 25-year-old came to prominence during his three seasons at Oxford, but has taken his own game to a new level following a move to Crewe in January 2022. This season the left-footed winger, who is often deployed down the right, scored 16 goals in 46 league games for the Railwaymen, registering five assists. He's available on a free transfer, although there's the offer of a new Crewe contract on the table.

A player who registered five goals and five assists while a team-mate of Mousinho during the 2020-21 season. Holland will no doubt have come under the Blues' radar - especially after MK Dons' relegation to League Two. A player who operates on the left of a midfield three or wide left, he finished the season with five assists and impressive figures in a host of other key attacking areas. Progressive runs per 90 mins (3.66), successful passes into the final third (72.22%), successful smart passes (20%), smart passes per 90 mins (1.08) and assists per 90 mins (0.22). The former West Ham youth product will unlikely want to spend next season in League Two. According to Wyscout, a fee of 400,00 euros might tempt the Dons into selling

The Blackpool defender played alongside Mousinho while on loan at Oxford during the 2020-21 season. The 26-year-old is out of contract at Bloomfield Road and won't be offered a new deal - despite clocking up 30 Championship appearances for the Tangerines and being one of their most consistent players. The left-footed centre-back could be the ideal replacement for Clark Robertson and offer the kind of competition that Ryley Towler needs.

The right-sided midfielder/defender is a free agent after his contract at Charlton came to an end. Mousinho knows the 26-year-old well from their time together at Oxford during the 2020-21 season. Clare has proven himself to be a very good player at this level, with 40 league games under his belt at the Addicks last term. Mousinho will need to be quick, though, if he's interested in his former team-mate, with Derby, QPR and Cardiff among those reportedly keen on the free agent.

The winger scored 11 goals for the U's during his loan from QPR in 2020-21. That helped get Oxford to the play-off semi-finals and earned Shodipo a decent reputation. He's struggled to find that form since at Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Lincoln (loan) and at QPR. It might explain why the R's are letting the 25-year-old go this summer. But could Mousinho be the one to unlock his talent and get the best out of him?

The 28-year-old has been released by Birmingham after failing to produce the numbers he recorded at Gillingham before his move to St Andrew's in the summer of 2021. The right-sided midfielder can operate on the left as well and won't be short of offers this season. Featured 16 times for Oxford in their 2018-19 League One season.

The experienced centre-back is out of contract following the expiry of his short-term deal at Blackpool. A former Oxford captain, the 30-year-old would bring some welcomed nous to the Pompey centre-back department.

The giant keeper is out of contract at Rangers this season and on the look-out for a new challenge. The Scot played with Mousinho at Burton and has seen his career progress rapidly ever since, playing for the likes of Sunderland, Hearts and the Gers. At 35 years of age, he doesn't exactly fit the remit Rich Hughes is working towards. However, if Pompey need two keepers this summer, he'd be a very good option to have. Look what David Forde's arrival did for Pompey during their 2016-17 League Two title-winning season.