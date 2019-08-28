Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett

11 free agents Portsmouth could turn to ahead of transfer deadline

We may be at the end of August, but several players still remain without clubs following their respective releases in the summer. 

Here, we pick out 11 free agents that Pompey could look to sign, perhaps some most realistic than others. Scroll and click through the pages to see who we have singled out:

Goalkeeper. Released from Liverpool.

1. Adam Bogdan

Goalkeeper. Released from Liverpool.
Central defender. Released from Bolton Wanderers.

2. Marc Wilson

Central defender. Released from Bolton Wanderers.
Full-back. Released by Millwall.

3. James Meredith

Full-back. Released by Millwall.
Central defender. Released from Ipswich Town.

4. James Collins

Central defender. Released from Ipswich Town.
