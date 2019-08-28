11 free agents Portsmouth could turn to ahead of transfer deadline
We may be at the end of August, but several players still remain without clubs following their respective releases in the summer.
Here, we pick out 11 free agents that Pompey could look to sign, perhaps some most realistic than others. Scroll and click through the pages to see who we have singled out:
1. Adam Bogdan
Goalkeeper. Released from Liverpool.
2. Marc Wilson
Central defender. Released from Bolton Wanderers.
3. James Meredith
Full-back. Released by Millwall.
4. James Collins
Central defender. Released from Ipswich Town.
