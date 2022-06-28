2. Kyle Wootton - Stockport

The striker had been a long-term target of the Blues after it emerged Cowley was an admirer of the 25-year-old back in November. Pompey reignited their interest in the forward when his contract at Notts County came to a close at the end of the season. Wootton instead chose League Two outfit Stockport as his next destination despite being interested in a move to Fratton Park.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths