Michael Jacobs made his Pompey comeback in Saturday's 1-1 friendly draw at Luton. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured at any level for the Blues since damaging knee ligaments in the 1-0 win at Wigan in April.

However, today he was handed eight minutes off the bench at Kenilworth Road, marking his comeback after 111 days.

It was a welcome sight for the Fratton faithful, with Jacobs thankfully emerging from his cameo unscathed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, following the 1-1 draw, he’s seeking more regular action.

Jacobs told The News: ‘It’s nice to be back, it has been quite a while.

‘When the injury happened, it was a tackle through the back, I heard a pop in my knee and didn’t really think anything of it. Then it swelled up a bit.

‘I had a scan and my MCL had ruptured, so I needed surgery. It wasn't ideal, but it’s one of those things, the physios have worked really hard with me.

‘Although it was the same knee as previously in the season, it tore in a different spot, they were unconnected. Two tackles – one was 7-8 weeks out, one 14 weeks out.

‘It has been a slog and hard watching because I want to be out there playing with the lads. When I was out there previously, I felt I did play a part.

‘It’s nice to now be back among it. I feel fit, so it’s getting back out there, getting match fit and challenging for the start of the season.’

Jacobs has made 22 appearances since joining on a free transfer in September 2020.

However, his time at Fratton Park has been impacted by injury, particularly with his left knee, which has suffered two tears to his medial collateral ligament.

He added: ‘I’ve never really had any knee injuries in my career before.

‘The one at Sunderland was bad and the second one was one of those where you get tackled, didn’t think much of it, and the swelling meant it went purple the next day.

‘Still, the specialist dealt with it and sorted it, he’s made sure I’ve came back strong.

‘It has been stop-start since I’ve signed for Pompey so it’s important to have a good pre-season and make sure I’m fit and play my part.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.