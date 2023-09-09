News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

12 famous Portsmouth fans including Premier League stars and Hollywood actor

How many of these celebrities did you know supported the Blues?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST

Portsmouth are well-known for their passionate fanbase and over the years, Fratton Park has hosted its fair share of famous faces. Like any football club, Pompey has fans all over the globe and some of the biggest celebrities out there have declared their allegiances to the club.

While there are plenty who grew up in and around Portsmouth and backing the club is in their long-stretching family history, there are also others who have simply gotten the football itch and fallen in love with the Blues. Let’s take a look at 12 famous Pompey supporters, from actors to athletes, including Premier League footballers.

The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth

1. Anya Shrubsole, cricket player

The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth

Photo Sales
The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan

2. Mason Mount, footballer

The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan

Photo Sales
The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park

3. Will Ferrell, actor

The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park

Photo Sales
The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues

4. Ian Darke, commentator

The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthFratton ParkPompey