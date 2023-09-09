12 famous Portsmouth fans including Premier League stars and Hollywood actor

Portsmouth are well-known for their passionate fanbase and over the years, Fratton Park has hosted its fair share of famous faces. Like any football club, Pompey has fans all over the globe and some of the biggest celebrities out there have declared their allegiances to the club.

While there are plenty who grew up in and around Portsmouth and backing the club is in their long-stretching family history, there are also others who have simply gotten the football itch and fallen in love with the Blues. Let’s take a look at 12 famous Pompey supporters, from actors to athletes, including Premier League footballers.