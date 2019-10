Twelve of manager Kenny Jackett's first-team squad have contracts that expire at the end of the season. Here’s those whose Fratton Park futures are currently up in the air...

1. Luke McGee After signing a three-year deal for undisclosed fee in 2017, the keeper's last game was against Arsenal under-21s in EFL Trophy in December 2018.

2. Brett Pitman Currently out with a groin problem, Pitman has scored 40 goals in 94 Pompey appearances since joining in 2017 - but is not a guaranteed starter under Jackett

3. Oli Hawkins The former non-league striker is officially now a centre-back at the Blues. Seen as a key member of Jackett's squad but injury has hampered his progress this term.

4. Christian Burgess Has established himself as Pompey's first-choice centre-back this term. Has made 180 appearances following move from Peterborough in 2015.

