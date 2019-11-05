12 random stats that sum up Portsmouth's season in League One to date The News has been going through the Pompey stats ahead of tonight’s League One game against Southend. Here's some random facts we unearthed about the Blues this term... 1. Goals each half Pompey have scored in each half in only four League One games this season (29%) - Tranmere (H), Coventry (H), Burton (H), Bristol Rovers (A). Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Form guide Pompey's results over past eight L1 games sees them sit ninth in form guide table. They slip to 11th, though, for past six games, and 15th when last four games are taken into account. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Goals per game Pompey matches produce the second least goals per game (2.21). Only games involving Shrewsbury (1.80) produce less. Peterborough matches average 3.81 goals. PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Taking the lead Pompey spend an average of 26.6 minutes ahead in games in L1. And 12.5 minutes behind in games. 50.9 minutes is the average time they are level with their opponent. JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3