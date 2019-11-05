Sean Raggett (20) of Portsmouth heads a shot at goal which hits the post during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Gillingham at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 12 October 2019.

12 random stats that sum up Portsmouth's season in League One to date

The News has been going through the Pompey stats ahead of tonight’s League One game against Southend.

Here's some random facts we unearthed about the Blues this term...

Pompey have scored in each half in only four League One games this season (29%) - Tranmere (H), Coventry (H), Burton (H), Bristol Rovers (A).

1. Goals each half

Pompey have scored in each half in only four League One games this season (29%) - Tranmere (H), Coventry (H), Burton (H), Bristol Rovers (A).
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pompey's results over past eight L1 games sees them sit ninth in form guide table. They slip to 11th, though, for past six games, and 15th when last four games are taken into account.

2. Form guide

Pompey's results over past eight L1 games sees them sit ninth in form guide table. They slip to 11th, though, for past six games, and 15th when last four games are taken into account.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pompey matches produce the second least goals per game (2.21). Only games involving Shrewsbury (1.80) produce less. Peterborough matches average 3.81 goals.

3. Goals per game

Pompey matches produce the second least goals per game (2.21). Only games involving Shrewsbury (1.80) produce less. Peterborough matches average 3.81 goals.
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pompey spend an average of 26.6 minutes ahead in games in L1. And 12.5 minutes behind in games. 50.9 minutes is the average time they are level with their opponent.

4. Taking the lead

Pompey spend an average of 26.6 minutes ahead in games in L1. And 12.5 minutes behind in games. 50.9 minutes is the average time they are level with their opponent.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3