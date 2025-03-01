There’s no denying it - Pompey have had no luck with injuries to their centre-back options this season.

And as we approach the final furlong or two of their current Championship campaign, that misfortune has once again come knocking at their now fragile door.

Indeed, just weeks after Conor Shaughnessy picked up a hamstring injury just four games into his long-awaited comeback from separate calf issues, the Blues have received more hard-to-take news that both January new-boys Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson are the latest casualties of their injury jinx.

The duo had already made huge impressions on the Fratton faithful following their respective moves from Sydney FC and Bristol City respectively. They had also helped John Mousinho’s side rise to 17th in the table and clear of immediate relegation trouble.

Yet, following Saturday’s defeat to Luton came the news that we all feared was coming - that their injuries were by no means short-term. Quite the opposite, in fact, with young Aussie Matthews requiring ankle surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the season, and Atkinson on the sidelines for 4-8 weeks with a calf injury picked up against QPR seven days earlier.

That leaves Pompey down to the bare bones once again in a vital department, with Regan Poole and midfielder Marlon Pack filling the void at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

For some members of the PO4 fanbase, though, that’s not a strong enough combination if Pompey are to retain their current eight-point advantage on those currently sitting in the relegation zone.

So it inevitably begs the question: is there any short-term fixes available in the free-agent’s market who could come to Pompey’s aid?

The Blues have scope to do so, with one space still available in the 25-man squad list they submitted following the close of the January transfer window. But is there sufficent quality and, more importantly, value for money in those centre-backs currently without a club?

Here’s what we discovered - it will be down to the club to decide whether the names we’ve included could do a job for them at short notice.

Free agents who could come to Pompey’s aid

Former Leicester defender Daniel Amartey | Getty Images

Daniel Amartey

The 30-year-old Premier League title winner with Leicester was at Turkish side Besiktas last season, but not played this term. Ghanaian can play in either centre-half role, right-back or holding midfielder.

Ciaran Clark

The 35-year-old has been out of contract after his short-term deal at Stoke ended at the end of last season. Clark has a host of experience, though, thanks to years spent in the Premier League with both Aston Villa and Newcastle, with whom he won he won the 2016-17 Championship title. The 36-times-capped Republic of Ireland international and one-time Toon team-mate of Matt Ritchie also counts Sheffield United among his former clubs.

Dan Potts

Former Pompey loanee and brother of one of the stars of the season in Freddie Potts. Left-footer was a full-back in time time at Fratton 12 years ago but now operates in the middle and has been at Charlton this season.

Nathan Ferguson

The former West Brom man was with Crystal Palace until last summer but has been riddled with injuries at the age of 24. Was tenuously linked with Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks.

Kenneth Omeruo

Former Chelsea man saw his contract cancelled by Turkish outfit Kasimpasa last month. The 6ft 1in man signed for Chelsea in 2012 and then had a loan spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough, but has been hampered by injuries in more recent times.

Erik Peters | Getty Images

Erik Pieters

Vastly-experienced Dutchman who played at the highest level with Stoke and was operating in the Championship with West Brom last term. Signed a short-term deal with Luton at the end of last year, but the 36-year-old has left Kenilworth Road and is available.

James Tomkins

Now 35, but the former West Ham man played in the Premier League for Crystal Palace last season. Has been touted for a move to Millwall and made it clear he still thinks he has something offer, before he hangs up to boots.

Jason Denayer

The former Lyon and Sunderland defender left Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh a couple of weeks ago and is looking for a new club. The 29-year-old can play in the middle, right back or as defensive midfielder. Picked up Premier League experience with the Black Cats in the 2016-17 campaign. Been earning big bucks in the Middle East football backwater, but has lost his top-level status as a result.

Adama Soumaoro

The Frenchman played for Lille before moving to Serie A side Bologna four years ago for 2.5m Euros. Played regularly in the Italian top flight under Thiago Motta, but was out for a year with ruptured patellar tendon in his knee before returning to fitness last summer.

Koffi Djidji | Getty Images

Koffi Djidji

The 32-year-old has been linked with West Ham and Italian giants Roma in recent months, but still hasn’t got a home. Ivory Coast international played for Torino in Serie A last season.

Merveille Bokadi

West Ham were linked with the DR Congo international earlier in the season, but was said to be going to Turkish side Erzurumspor instead. The 6ft 1in man who was in Belgium with Standard Liege last term is still to sign for anyone, however.

Michael Hector

Moved to Fulham for £8m four years ago, but the 32-year-old is without a club after mixed reviews in League One for Charlton last season. The Jamaican international did play international football in the Copa America and World Cup qualifiers last summer.

Sean Morrison | Getty Images

Sean Morrison

Cardiff stalwart played 30 Championship games with Rotherham last season, but the 34-year-old hasn’t got a club this term and has been coaching with the Bluebirds. Suggestion is he’s still keen to play.

