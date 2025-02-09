13 pictures of 2,514 Portsmouth followers backing side at Sheffield United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Feb 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey fans travelled in numbers once again, as 2,514 supporters made the trip to Sheffield United.

And our photographer, Jez Tighe, was there to capture Blues followers backing their team as they put in a fine performance in defeat at Bramall Lane.

There was also a poignant tribute to Harvey WIllgoose, who was fatally stabbed this week with both sets of supporters paying their respects.

Check out our gallery of Jez’s work and see if you can spot yourself or friends and family.

There were 2,514 Pompey fans at Sheffield United, as they backed their team in the 2-1 loss against the promotion chasers.

1. Pompey fan gallery

There were 2,514 Pompey fans at Sheffield United, as they backed their team in the 2-1 loss against the promotion chasers. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey fans joined with Sheffield United followers in paying tribute to Harvey Willgoose, who was fatally stabbed this week.

2. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans joined with Sheffield United followers in paying tribute to Harvey Willgoose, who was fatally stabbed this week. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
There were 2,514 Pompey fans at Sheffield United, as they backed their team in the 2-1 loss against the promotion chasers.

3. Pompey fan gallery

There were 2,514 Pompey fans at Sheffield United, as they backed their team in the 2-1 loss against the promotion chasers. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
There were 2,514 Pompey fans at Sheffield United, as they backed their team in the 2-1 loss against the promotion chasers.

4. Pompey fan gallery

There were 2,514 Pompey fans at Sheffield United, as they backed their team in the 2-1 loss against the promotion chasers. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSheffield United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice