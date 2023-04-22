News you can trust since 1877
13 players the Fratton faithful want Portsmouth to sign - including Sheffield Wednesday, Wrexham and Newcastle men: in pictures

The summer transfer window is almost upon us.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 06:41 BST

The inquest has already begun into Pompey’s disappointing campaign, despite having three league games left in the season.

Yet, the gap to the play-offs is too big to conquer in the remaining weeks, with the Fratton faithful already planning ahead for the summer.

We asked Blues supporters on social media to tell us who John Mousinho should realistically sign in the upcoming market.

After receiving plenty of comments from both Facebook and Twitter, we’ve compiled the names Pompey fans would love to see arrive in the window.

From left: Paul Mullin, Matt Ritchie, Alfie May, Cameron Brannagan.

From left: Paul Mullin, Matt Ritchie, Alfie May, Cameron Brannagan.

The central defender has impressed in his maiden season for the Shots, scoring seven goals in 43 National League appearances this term.

2. Tyler Cordner - Aldershot

The central defender has impressed in his maiden season for the Shots, scoring seven goals in 43 National League appearances this term.

The striker is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer and has netted six goals in 32 outings in all competitions for the Owls this season.

3. Callum Paterson - Sheffield Wednesday

The striker is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer and has netted six goals in 32 outings in all competitions for the Owls this season.

Mousinho, of course, has the Oxford United connection, but it will take a hefty fee to prize the midfielder away from the Kassam Stadium after he penned a new deal last summer. He’s been the brightest star in a poor U’s team, scoring nine goals in 40 league appearances.

4. Cameron Brannagan - Oxford United

Mousinho, of course, has the Oxford United connection, but it will take a hefty fee to prize the midfielder away from the Kassam Stadium after he penned a new deal last summer. He's been the brightest star in a poor U's team, scoring nine goals in 40 league appearances.

