The summer transfer window is almost upon us.

The inquest has already begun into Pompey’s disappointing campaign, despite having three league games left in the season.

Yet, the gap to the play-offs is too big to conquer in the remaining weeks, with the Fratton faithful already planning ahead for the summer.

We asked Blues supporters on social media to tell us who John Mousinho should realistically sign in the upcoming market.

After receiving plenty of comments from both Facebook and Twitter, we’ve compiled the names Pompey fans would love to see arrive in the window.

Tyler Cordner - Aldershot The central defender has impressed in his maiden season for the Shots, scoring seven goals in 43 National League appearances this term.

Callum Paterson - Sheffield Wednesday The striker is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer and has netted six goals in 32 outings in all competitions for the Owls this season.

Cameron Brannagan - Oxford United Mousinho, of course, has the Oxford United connection, but it will take a hefty fee to prize the midfielder away from the Kassam Stadium after he penned a new deal last summer. He's been the brightest star in a poor U's team, scoring nine goals in 40 league appearances.